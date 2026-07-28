FUL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/26, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.245, payable on 8/13/26. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $57.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.71 per share, with $68.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.84.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FUL makes up 4.40% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FUL).

In Tuesday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further FUL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.