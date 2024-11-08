Fujitec Reports Record-High Financial Performance

News & Insights

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (JP:6406) has released an update.

Fujitec Co., Ltd. reports record-high orders, net sales, and profits for the first half of fiscal 2024, driven by strong performance in Japan, South Asia, and The Americas and Europe. The company’s new installation and aftermarket businesses have shown significant growth, particularly in South Asia, contributing to the overall positive financial results. Strategic initiatives in regions like China, Singapore, India, and North America are also aiding in business expansion and profitability improvements.

