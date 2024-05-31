Fujikon Announces Board and Committee Changes

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Lee Yiu Pun from his roles as an independent non-executive Director and chairman of various committees effective from 1 June 2024, due to other work commitments. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements or issues to report to shareholders. Ms. Tse Kan will be stepping into Mr. Lee’s former positions, bringing with her extensive experience in finance and aviation leadership.

