News & Insights

Stocks

Fujikon Announces Board and Committee Changes

May 31, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Lee Yiu Pun from his roles as an independent non-executive Director and chairman of various committees effective from 1 June 2024, due to other work commitments. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements or issues to report to shareholders. Ms. Tse Kan will be stepping into Mr. Lee’s former positions, bringing with her extensive experience in finance and aviation leadership.

For further insights into HK:0927 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.