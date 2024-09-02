Fujifilm Expands Duvo Series With New Portable Lens for Broadcast

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY recently announced that the newest addition to its popular Duvo series - FUJINON HZK14-100mm (Duvo Portable) - is set to officially release in late Sept., 2024.



The broadcast industry is shifting toward cameras with large sensors for cinematic effects, but these cinema lenses are limited in zoom range and require dedicated focus operators, which are not common in broadcast. To address this, Fujifilm introduced the Duvo Series, blending cinematic quality with broadcast functionality. The series includes the FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (Duvo Box), released in March 2023, and the FUJINON HZK24-300mm, launched in March 2024.



The latest addition to the series, Duvo Portable, broadens the focal length range from 14 to 1000mm, addressing wide-angle requirements. Its compatibility with Steadicam and crane setups enhances its versatility. With a length of 266.9 mm and weighing 2.54 kg, this lens is ideal for capturing entire stages at music concerts or close-up shots at sports events, offering immersive scenes across various genres.



The FUJINON HZK14-100mm lens is compact and lightweight, offering a versatile 7.1x zoom range from 14-100mm, which can be extended to 21-150mm using its built-in expander. With a minimum object distance of 0.6m, it is suitable for both close-ups and distant shots. The lens supports Super 35mm and full-frame sensors, delivering consistent optical performance across formats.



Designed for cinematic visual effects, it has a maximum aperture of T2.9 at 14mm and consistent performance up to 75mm, which enables filming in low-light conditions. The lens delivers a desirable cinematic look with smooth bokeh, enhancing storytelling by drawing viewers' focus to the in-focus subject. Additionally, it supports various accessories, including third-party wireless lens controllers and follow focus systems, and is compatible with the ZEISS eXtended Data system for recording lens metadata.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

Tokyo-based FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation has a broad range of business activities, including imaging (photo imaging and optics), healthcare, and materials (high-performance materials, graphic systems/inkjet, and recording media) solutions.



Fujifilm reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of ¥749 billion, marking a 13.4% increase from the previous year. This growth was mainly due to robust sales in Imaging, Semiconductor Materials and Medical Systems, as well as favorable exchange rates. Consequently, management forecasts revenues of ¥3,150 billion for fiscal 2024, representing a 6.4% increase.

FUJIY’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, FUJIY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of FUJIY have gained 35.7% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 6.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Airgain, Inc. AIRG and AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC. ANET presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas AIRG and AUDC carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Airgain has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35% and delivered an earnings surprise in two of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, AIRG delivered an earnings surprise of 28.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airgain’s 2024 loss per share is pegged at 13 cents.



AudioCodes delivered an earnings surprise of 10.14%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AudioCodes’ 2024 EPS has decreased 3.2% in the past 60 days to 9 cents.

