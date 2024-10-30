News & Insights

Fujibo Holdings Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 10:54 pm EDT

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. (JP:3104) has released an update.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. reported a remarkable financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales soaring by 23.2% and operating profit surging by 226.1% year-on-year. The company also announced an increase in cash dividends, reflecting its strong financial position and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Investors may find this growth trajectory promising as Fujibo continues to enhance shareholder value.

