Fuji Nihon Partners with Thai Firm to Enter Cassava Market

November 25, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (JP:2114) has released an update.

Fuji Nihon Corporation is expanding its operations by partnering with Thai Wah Public Company Ltd. to enter the cassava starch manufacturing and sales market in Thailand. This strategic move aligns with Fuji Nihon’s long-term vision to establish a global presence and explore new market opportunities, leveraging its expertise in sugar-related industries to enhance its distribution channels.

