Fuji Corporation Updates on Share Buyback Progress

November 01, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Fuji (JP:6134) has released an update.

Fuji Corporation has announced the status of its share repurchase program, revealing that it has repurchased 563,600 shares for JPY 1,285,062,950 during October 2024. The total accumulated number of treasury shares acquired since the resolution stands at 1,363,400 shares, amounting to JPY 3,141,710,800. This move is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 6 million shares by August 2025.

