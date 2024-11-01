Fuji Corporation Updates on Share Buyback Progress

Fuji (JP:6134) has released an update.

Fuji Corporation has announced the status of its share repurchase program, revealing that it has repurchased 563,600 shares for JPY 1,285,062,950 during October 2024. The total accumulated number of treasury shares acquired since the resolution stands at 1,363,400 shares, amounting to JPY 3,141,710,800. This move is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 6 million shares by August 2025.

For further insights into JP:6134 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.