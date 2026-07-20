Markets

FTSE 100 Slips Nearly 0.5%

July 20, 2026 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market showed weakness Monday morning as investors appeared a bit reluctant to make big moves, choosing to wait for clear directional clues. Keeping an eye on the political developments on the home front, marketmen also continued to follow geopolitical news.

On the home front, Andy Burnham is set to become the UK's new Prime Minister, marking the country's seventh leader in just over a decade.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 44.67 points or 0.42% at 10,555.70 a little over half an hour before noon.

Metlen Energy & Metals slipped 2.6%. Bunzl, Glencore, Airtel Africa, Burberry Group, Unilever, Admiral Group, Halma, IAG, Vodafone Group, Persimmon, Rio Tinto, Barratt Redrow, Tesco and IG Group Holdings lost 1%-1.6%.

Computacenter climbed 5%. Experian moved up nearly 2%. Convatec Group and Diploma gained 1.3%-2%.

JD Sports Fashion, St. James's Place, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Relx, Fresnillo, IMI and AutoTrader Group advanced 0.5%-1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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