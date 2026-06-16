Markets

FTSE 100 Rises 0.6%; Bank Stocks Move Higher

June 16, 2026 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The FTSE 100 index of the UK stock market moved higher on Tuesday, recovering from previous session's decline, as investors looked ahead to more details about the U.S.-Iran peace agreement, and awaited the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement.

The FTSE 100 was up 62.90 points or 0.6% at 10,493.52 at noon.

Bank stocks moved higher. Barclays, Natwest Group, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group gained 1%-2%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings, BAE Systems, Convatec Group and Babcock International gained 2.2%-2.6%.

Entain, Halma, Scottish Mortgage Airtel Africa, IMI, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Smiths Group, 3i Group, Diploma and Fresnillo also moved notably higher.

Rentokil Initial, BT Group, Pearson, Associated British Foods, The Sage Group, Sainsbury (J), Kingfisher and Burberry Group shed 1%-2%.

Meat and seafood processor Hilton Food dropped 1.6% after confirming Mark Allen as group chief executive from 1 July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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