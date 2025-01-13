Markets

FTSE 100 Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade

January 13, 2025 — 05:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are exhibiting weakness on Monday, in line with other major markets in Europe, as rising bond yields and uncertainty about global economic and interest rate outlook continue to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26.91 points or 0.33% at 8,221.58, coming off an early low of 8,207.67.

Pearson, IAG, Smith (DS), Rolls-Royce Holdings, Easyjet and M&G are down 2 to 3.4%.

Fresnillo, Relx, Melrose Industries, Diageo, Diploma, Scottish Mortgage, 3i Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Informa and Games Workshop are lower by 1.4 to 1.9%.

Rentokil Initial is rising 2.7%. Entain is climbing up 2% on strong earnings forecast, while Glencore, Shell, Centrica, Intermediate Capital Group, BP and Bunzl are advancing 1 to 1.4%.

The yield on the UK 10-year gilt climbed the highest level in over 16 years, rising to 4.9%, amid fading prospects of significant rate cuts by the Bank of England this year due to persistent concerns over inflation and economic uncertainties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.