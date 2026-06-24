FTSE 100 Flat As Stocks Turn In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved in a tight range Wednesday morning and was roughly flat about half an hour past noon with stocks turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trade.

Investors made cautious moves, assessing the situation in the Middle East amid conflicting reports about US-Iran peace negotiations.

The FTSE 100 was up 1.16 points or 0.01% at 10,430.01 about half an hour past noon.

Segro soared more than 18% after rejecting a £12.6bn takeover bid from larger U.S. rival Prologis.

Tritax Big Box REIT jumped more than 6%. Games Workshop climbed 4.3%, while British Land, Croda International and St.James's Place gained 3.2%-3.4%.

Haleon, Land Securities, Persimmon, Whitbread, Howden Joinery Group, Marks & Spencer, LondonMetric Property, Associated British Foods, Pershing Square Holdings and Weir Group moved up 2%-3%.

Variety store and garden center operator B&M European Value Retail added 1.5% after appointing Atheeq Akbar as its next chief financial officer.

Berkeley Group Holdings shares jumped 4.5% after the British housebuilder posted annual results in line with the guidance reiterated on 1 April.

Primary Health Properties rallied nearly 3.5%. The healthcare property investor said it is in advanced discussions over a potential contribution of its private hospital portfolio to a new joint venture.

Airtel Africa shed about 3.5%. Fresnillo, Glencore, LSEG, Prudential, Lion Finance, Endeavour Mining, Convatec Group, BP, Anglo American Plc, Babcock International, Halma and Centrica lost 1.2%-2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.