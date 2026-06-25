FTSE 100 Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange added to Wednesday's gains amidst a positive sentiment generated by the global rebound in the tech sector. Losses in energy giants however limited overall gains.

The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,461.63 on Wednesday traded between 10,413.50 and 10,540.80 on Thursday.

The index is currently trading at 10,540.54, adding 0.75 percent from the previous close. The index has rallied more than 20 percent over the course of the past year. In the 100-scrip index, 69 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone. 3I Group jumped 10 percent amidst a positive trading update from the company. Aberdeen Group as well as Barratt Redrow followed with gains of more than 4 percent.

BAE Systems, Metlen Energy and Metals as well as United Utilities Group are the top laggards with losses exceeding 2 percent.

The six-currency Dollar Index, strengthened by the dollar's rise amidst a hawkish Fed outlook has added 0.13 percent to trade at 101.74. The GBP/USD pair has in the meanwhile dropped 0.07 percent to 1.3158. The sterling ranged between $1.3198 and $1.3152 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair has slipped 0.14 percent to 0.8618. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading flat at 213.00.

Diverging from the softening trend in much of Europe, yields on ten-year bonds in the U.K. have hardened around a quarter percent to trade at 4.6975 percent. The yields ranged between 4.7105 percent and 4.6872 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 4.6857 percent a day earlier.

Earlier, data from the Confederation of British Industry showed retail sales balance falling to -54 in June from -46 in May, whereas markets had forecast a level of -41.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.