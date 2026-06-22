Markets

FTSE 100 Climbs Higher; Babcock Down On Lower Earnings

June 22, 2026 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market gained notable ground in positive territory on Monday thanks to impressive gains on mining and bank stocks. Investors, while closely following U.S.-Iran news, also assessed the political situation on the home front following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52.34 points or 0.51% at 10,415.61 a little over an hour past noon.

Fresnillo climbed 2.7%. IAG, Metlen Energy & Metals, Whitbread, Standard Life, Lloyds Banking Group, 3i Group, Barclays and Standard Chartered gained 2%-2.5%.

Natwest Group, Legal & General, Autotrader Group, Endeavour Mining, Barratt Redrow, Aviva, British American Tobacco, Scottish Mortgage, Marks & Spencer, Intercontinental Hotels Group, HSBC Holdings, Antofagasta and Admiral Group also moved notably higher.

Babcock International shed more than 5%. The aerospace company reported Monday lower profit for fiscal 2026, even as revenues were higher.

In the full year, Babcock's profit before tax dropped to 283.7 million pounds from last year's 329.1 million pounds. Earnings per share were 41.3 pence, compared to 48.0 pence a year ago.

Burberry Group drifted lower by about 2.9%. Mondi, Spirax Group, Vodafone Group, JD Sports Fashion, BT Group, BAE Systems, Diageo, Berkeley Group Holdings, IMI and Weir Group lost 1%-1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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