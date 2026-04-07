FTK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flotek Industries Inc (Symbol: FTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.18, changing hands as low as $14.63 per share. Flotek Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.135 per share, with $20.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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