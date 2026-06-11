FTEC vs. IYW: Is the Better Tech ETF Buy Also the Cheaper One?

Key Points

FTEC carries a significantly lower expense ratio of 0.08% compared to 0.38% for IYW.

Both funds are highly concentrated in the technology sector, but FTEC holds more than double the number of securities found in IYW.

Over the trailing 12 months, FTEC has slightly outperformed IYW while maintaining a higher dividend yield.

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The MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FTEC) provides significantly cheaper access to the broad technology sector than the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) and produces nearly identical 1-year returns.

Both ETFs target the domestic tech landscape, providing heavy exposure to the industry giants driving current market trends.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IYW FTEC Issuer iShares Fidelity Expense ratio 0.38% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of June 10, 2026) 42.89% 43.53% Dividend yield 0.11% 0.33% Beta 1.43 1.41 AUM $25.2 billion $21.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

FTEC is the less expensive option, with an expense ratio of 0.08% compared to IYW’s 0.38%. It also provides a higher payout -- FTEC’s dividend yield stands at 0.33%, three times higher than IYW’s 0.11% yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IYW FTEC Max drawdown (5 yr) (39.44%) (34.95%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,502 $2,410

What's inside

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FTEC) holds 287 securities focused on the technology sector. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 16.7%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 14.5%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 9.4%. This fund was launched in 2013.

By contrast, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) maintains a leaner portfolio of 139 holdings. Its largest positions include Nvidia at 14.8%, Apple at 13.5%, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at 12.1%. IYW was launched in 2000.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means for Investors

For everyday investors trying to decide between two similar tech ETFs, cost is often the deciding factor -- and here, FTEC wins by a wide margin.

The 0.30 percentage-point expense ratio gap between FTEC and IYW may seem small, but over time that can compound meaningfully. Assuming identical returns, an investor would keep significantly more money in their pocket with FTEC over a 10- or 20-year holding period simply by paying less in annual fees.

That said, both funds tell a similar story about where the tech sector stands today: heavily concentrated in a handful of mega-cap names. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft together represent more than 40% of FTEC's portfolio and a similarly dominant share of IYW's -- a reminder that investing in either fund means placing a large bet on a small number of companies continuing to lead the market.

Where the two funds differ most is breadth. FTEC's 287 holdings offer wider diversification across the tech landscape than IYW's 139, which could matter during periods of market rotation or when smaller tech names outperform the mega-caps.

For long-term, cost-conscious investors who want broad exposure to the technology sector, FTEC's combination of lower fees, a higher dividend yield, and broader diversification makes it the more compelling choice. IYW's longer track record, dating back to 2000, may appeal to some investors, but history alone rarely justifies paying nearly five times more in annual expenses for comparable performance.

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Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.