FTC Solar sees Q4 revenue $10M-$14M, consensus $22.44M

“Looking ahead to 2025, for the first quarter we expect continued improvement in revenue, margin and adjusted EBITDA. We remain confident we will achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven on a quarterly basis in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.