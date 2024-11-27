FTC Solar Announces Reverse Stock Split for Compliance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An announcement from FTC Solar ( (FTCI) ) is now available.
FTC Solar, Inc. is set to execute a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on November 29, 2024, to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. This move will reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 127.8 million to 12.8 million, impacting all shareholders uniformly. Despite the split, FTC Solar will maintain its Nasdaq listing under the symbol “FTCI,” with trading resuming on a split-adjusted basis from December 2, 2024.
