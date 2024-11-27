FTC investigating Uber over consumer protection laws, Bloomberg reports

The Federal Trade Commission is looking into whether Uber (UBER) violated consumer protection laws with its flagship subscription service, Leah Nylen of Bloomberg reports, citing documents viewed by Bloomberg. The FTC is investigating Uber after customers complained the company signed them up for the Uber One subscription product without their consent and made it difficult to cancel, according to Bloomberg. The investigation was opened earlier this year. Uber confirmed to Bloomberg it has received inquiries about the program from the FTC and said it’s cooperating with the agency’s review. “We will continue to answer any questions the FTC may have about our cancellation policies,” said Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen in an emailed statement. “The Uber One cancellation process follows both the letter and the spirit of the law: Uber One members can easily cancel their membership in the app – in fact, the majority of those cancellations take 20 seconds or less.”

