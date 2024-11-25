FTAI Infrastructure Plans Major Refinancing Strategy

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation ( (FIP) ) just unveiled an update.

Long Ridge Energy & Power LLC aims to refinance its existing loans with a new senior secured term loan to enhance financial flexibility, targeting $226 million in annual revenues and $160 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The plan involves refinancing $600 million in existing loans and entering new electricity sale derivative contracts. However, the success of this strategy depends on various market conditions and assumptions, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties for investors.

