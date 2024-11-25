News & Insights

FTAI Infrastructure Plans Major Refinancing Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation ( (FIP) ) just unveiled an update.

Long Ridge Energy & Power LLC aims to refinance its existing loans with a new senior secured term loan to enhance financial flexibility, targeting $226 million in annual revenues and $160 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The plan involves refinancing $600 million in existing loans and entering new electricity sale derivative contracts. However, the success of this strategy depends on various market conditions and assumptions, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties for investors.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
