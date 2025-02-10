FTAI Aviation Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FTAI Aviation. Our analysis of options history for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $406,128, and 8 were calls, valued at $3,388,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for FTAI Aviation over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FTAI Aviation options trades today is 1262.7 with a total volume of 7,525.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FTAI Aviation's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $34.6 $33.0 $33.1 $90.00 $3.1M 1.0K 951 FTAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.5 $13.8 $13.8 $108.00 $56.5K 140 100 FTAI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $100.00 $55.0K 179 501 FTAI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.2 $5.5 $100.00 $55.0K 179 301 FTAI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.2 $5.5 $100.00 $55.0K 179 201

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with FTAI Aviation, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is FTAI Aviation Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,047,297, the price of FTAI is up by 5.45%, reaching $118.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About FTAI Aviation

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on FTAI Aviation, maintaining a target price of $100. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest FTAI Aviation options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.