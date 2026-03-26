FT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Franklin Universal Trust (Symbol: FT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.96, changing hands as low as $7.95 per share. Franklin Universal Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.71 per share, with $8.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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