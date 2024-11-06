FS KKR Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

FS KKR Capital ( (FSK) ) has shared an update.
FS KKR Capital Corp. reported its third quarter 2024 results, highlighting a net investment income of $0.77 per share and a net asset value of $23.82 per share. The company declared a fourth-quarter distribution of $0.70 per share and noted a strong performance by earning $0.74 in adjusted net investment income. With a total fair value of investments at $13.9 billion and a net debt to equity ratio of 109%, FSK remains optimistic about increasing M&A activity heading into 2025.
