News & Insights

Stocks

FS KKR Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

November 06, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FS KKR Capital ( (FSK) ) has shared an update.

FS KKR Capital Corp. reported its third quarter 2024 results, highlighting a net investment income of $0.77 per share and a net asset value of $23.82 per share. The company declared a fourth-quarter distribution of $0.70 per share and noted a strong performance by earning $0.74 in adjusted net investment income. With a total fair value of investments at $13.9 billion and a net debt to equity ratio of 109%, FSK remains optimistic about increasing M&A activity heading into 2025.

Learn more about FSK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.