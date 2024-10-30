Frugl Group’s Strategic Growth and Prodigy9 Acquisition

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

Frugl Group Limited has reported significant revenue growth and reduced operational costs in Q1 FY25, driven by the successful integration of Trienpont and strategic business improvements. The upcoming acquisition of Prodigy9 is expected to enhance Frugl’s digital data analytics and software engineering capabilities, expanding their consultancy offerings. InFocus Analytics continues to excel, providing bespoke data-driven solutions that optimize business strategies for clients.

