Frugl Group’s Strategic Expansion and Rebranding

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

Frugl Group Limited, soon to be known as Infocus Group Holdings Limited pending shareholder approval, is expanding its horizons with new services, products, and market entries. This strategic shift aims to strengthen the company’s position and appeal in the financial markets. Investors are advised to consider these developments with an understanding of potential risks and uncertainties.

