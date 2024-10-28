Frontier Resources’ Survey Unveils Promising Mineral Targets

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Frontier Resources Limited has completed a Moving Loop Electromagnetic survey at its Lady Grey Lithium Project in Western Australia, revealing promising electromagnetic conductor model plates that align with gold, copper, and nickel geochemical anomalies. This development highlights the potential for significant mineral deposits in the region, attracting attention from investors interested in resource exploration.

