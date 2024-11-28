News & Insights

Frontier Lithium Advances PAK Project with Strong Financials

November 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Frontier Lithium (TSE:FL) has released an update.

Frontier Lithium is progressing with its PAK Lithium Project, focusing on building a fully-integrated lithium mine to supply the growing North American lithium-ion battery market. The company maintains a strong financial position with $25.5 million in cash to support its strategic initiatives, including collaboration with government and Indigenous partners for infrastructure development.

