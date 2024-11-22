Frontier IP Raises £3.1 Million Amidst Market Challenges

Frontier IP (GB:FIPP) has released an update.
Frontier IP Group plc has successfully raised approximately £3.1 million through a placing and subscription, with shares priced at 28 pence each. This fundraising effort highlights the company’s robust business model and the potential of its intellectual property portfolio, despite challenging market conditions. Additionally, a retail offer is in progress to raise up to £1 million.
