Frontier Group sees Q4 capacity down 2%-3% vs. last year

October 29, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Sees Q4 average fuel price per gallon $2.40-$2.50. Adjusted total operating expenses excluding fuel are expected to be $725M-$745M, which includes an estimate of approximately $10M of cost inefficiencies from hurricane-related impacts and temporary excess crew-related costs due to capacity reductions. Adjusted pre-tax margin is expected to be 0%-2%, including storm-related impacts.

