Frontier Group sees Q4 capacity down 2%-3% vs. last year

Sees Q4 average fuel price per gallon $2.40-$2.50. Adjusted total operating expenses excluding fuel are expected to be $725M-$745M, which includes an estimate of approximately $10M of cost inefficiencies from hurricane-related impacts and temporary excess crew-related costs due to capacity reductions. Adjusted pre-tax margin is expected to be 0%-2%, including storm-related impacts.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ULCC:
- Frontier Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (3c)
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- ULCC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rockets 17% Higher on Cost Reduction Plan
- Spirit Airlines Stock Soars Over 17% on Layoffs and Jet Sale News
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.