Frontier Group sees Q4 capacity down 2%-3% vs. last year

Sees Q4 average fuel price per gallon $2.40-$2.50. Adjusted total operating expenses excluding fuel are expected to be $725M-$745M, which includes an estimate of approximately $10M of cost inefficiencies from hurricane-related impacts and temporary excess crew-related costs due to capacity reductions. Adjusted pre-tax margin is expected to be 0%-2%, including storm-related impacts.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ULCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.