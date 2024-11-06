News & Insights

Frontera Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) has released an update.

Frontera Energy Corporation reported a solid third quarter with $16.6 million in net income and a declared quarterly dividend, highlighting its strong financial performance. The company also announced an increase in average daily production and plans to launch an additional substantial issuer bid. Frontera aims to continue its growth momentum into the fourth quarter with a focus on strategic goals across its business units.

