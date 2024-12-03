FromSoftware not currently considering making ‘Elden Ring 2,’ IGN reports

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki said the video game studio is not currently considering making a sequel to 2022’s hit game “Elden Ring,” which was published by Bandai Namco (NCBDY), but won’t fully shut down the possibility of a sequel in the future, IGN’s Ryan Dinsdale reports, citing comments from the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia. The game maker, which also develops the “Dark Souls” and “Armored Core” franchises, has a number of projects in the works, though none are continuations of “Elden Ring,” the author notes. “We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2,” Miyazaki said. The Fly notes that Sony (SONY) is reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa, which owns a majority stake in FromSoftware.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SONY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.