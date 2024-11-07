Friedman Industries Introduces Change of Control Severance Plan

Friedman Industries ( (FRD) ) has provided an announcement.
Friedman Industries has introduced a Change of Control Severance Plan, offering key employees a substantial one-time bonus if their employment is terminated without cause around a change in control. The plan includes a multiplier of their salary and bonuses, with the CEO receiving a multiplier of three and the CFO two, plus added benefits like health plan contributions and outplacement services.
