Friedman Industries Introduces Change of Control Severance Plan

November 07, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Friedman Industries ( (FRD) ) has provided an announcement.

Friedman Industries has introduced a Change of Control Severance Plan, offering key employees a substantial one-time bonus if their employment is terminated without cause around a change in control. The plan includes a multiplier of their salary and bonuses, with the CEO receiving a multiplier of three and the CFO two, plus added benefits like health plan contributions and outplacement services.

