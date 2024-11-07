Friedman Industries Introduces Change of Control Severance Plan

Friedman Industries ( (FRD) ) has provided an announcement.

Friedman Industries has introduced a Change of Control Severance Plan, offering key employees a substantial one-time bonus if their employment is terminated without cause around a change in control. The plan includes a multiplier of their salary and bonuses, with the CEO receiving a multiplier of three and the CFO two, plus added benefits like health plan contributions and outplacement services.

For a thorough assessment of FRD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.