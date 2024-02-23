The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 226,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of IYH were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI), trading up about 53.7% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer (PFE), up about 1.3% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Penumbra (PEN) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Friday, trading lower by about 8.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

