Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI), trading up about 53.7% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer (PFE), up about 1.3% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Penumbra (PEN) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Friday, trading lower by about 8.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
