Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.2% with over 86.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 6.2% on volume of over 74.8 million shares. Dxc Technology is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Arm Holdings is lagging other components of the Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRFK
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