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TRFK

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRFK

May 15, 2026 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of TRFK were off about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.2% with over 86.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 6.2% on volume of over 74.8 million shares. Dxc Technology is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Arm Holdings is lagging other components of the Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRFKVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRFK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TRFK
NVDA
INTC
DXC
ARM

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