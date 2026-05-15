The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of TRFK were off about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.2% with over 86.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 6.2% on volume of over 74.8 million shares. Dxc Technology is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Arm Holdings is lagging other components of the Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRFK

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