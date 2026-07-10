The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 486,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of SIO were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bank of America, trading up about 1% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxonmobil Holdings, up about 0.5% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Stanley Black & Decker is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while International Business Machines is lagging other components of the Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIO

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