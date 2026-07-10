Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bank of America, trading up about 1% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxonmobil Holdings, up about 0.5% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Stanley Black & Decker is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while International Business Machines is lagging other components of the Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIO
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