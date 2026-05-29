Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were PDD Holdings, trading up about 2.6% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci India ETF, down about 0.1% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Coca-cola Europacific Partners is lagging other components of the Horizon International Managed Risk ETF Friday, trading lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFTX
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