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SFTX

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFTX

May 29, 2026 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Horizon International Managed Risk ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of SFTX were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were PDD Holdings, trading up about 2.6% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci India ETF, down about 0.1% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Coca-cola Europacific Partners is lagging other components of the Horizon International Managed Risk ETF Friday, trading lower by about 0.9%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFTXVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SFTX
PDD
INDA
CCEP

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