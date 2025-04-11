Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 176.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 3.9% on volume of over 84.3 million shares. Microstrategy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 8.5% on the day, while Applovin is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN
