Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN

April 11, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 10.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 714,000. Shares of KLMN were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 176.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 3.9% on volume of over 84.3 million shares. Microstrategy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 8.5% on the day, while Applovin is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

