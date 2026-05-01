The iShares Core High Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 225,000. Shares of HDV were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Qualcomm, trading off about 1.6% with over 11.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 1.5% on volume of over 8.4 million shares. Merck is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Clorox is lagging other components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDV

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