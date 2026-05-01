Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Qualcomm, trading off about 1.6% with over 11.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 1.5% on volume of over 8.4 million shares. Merck is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Clorox is lagging other components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDV
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