The Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 288,000. Shares of GXPT were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 120.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.3% on volume of over 43.6 million shares. Ciena is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while Datadog is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPT

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