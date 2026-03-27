Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 120.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.3% on volume of over 43.6 million shares. Ciena is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while Datadog is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPT
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