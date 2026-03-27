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Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPT

March 27, 2026 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 288,000. Shares of GXPT were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 120.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.3% on volume of over 43.6 million shares. Ciena is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while Datadog is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPTVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GXPT
NVDA
INTC
CIEN
DDOG

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