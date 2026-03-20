Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.5% with over 90.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.1% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Oneok is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRNI
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