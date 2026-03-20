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GRNI

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRNI

March 20, 2026 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 633,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of GRNI were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.5% with over 90.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.1% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Oneok is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRNIVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRNI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GRNI
NVDA
TSLA
OKE
VST

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