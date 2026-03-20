The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 633,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of GRNI were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.5% with over 90.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.1% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Oneok is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRNI

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