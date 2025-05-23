Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.4% with over 91.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.2% on volume of over 42.9 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Abercrombie & Fitch is lagging other components of the Fidelity Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FVAL
