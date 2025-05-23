The Fidelity Value Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 503,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 133,000. Shares of FVAL were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.4% with over 91.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.2% on volume of over 42.9 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Abercrombie & Fitch is lagging other components of the Fidelity Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FVAL

