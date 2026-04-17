The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 534,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of FTXN were down about 5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Venture Global, trading down about 10.2% with over 20.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, off about 7.3% on volume of over 18.6 million shares. Weatherford International is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while SM Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 10.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

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