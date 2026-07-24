Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.1% with over 19.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb, up about 1.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Zoetis is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXH
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