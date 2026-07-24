The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 545,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of FTXH were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.1% with over 19.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb, up about 1.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Zoetis is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXH

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