The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of FRTY were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 1% with over 26.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cloudflare, off about 22.6% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Intuitive Machines is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 19.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.