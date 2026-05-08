Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 1% with over 26.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cloudflare, off about 22.6% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Intuitive Machines is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 19.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRTY
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