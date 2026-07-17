Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Netflix, trading down about 7.1% with over 99.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.4% on volume of over 99.3 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Cadence Design Systems is lagging other components of the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 9.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FFLG
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