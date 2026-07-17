The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of FFLG were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Netflix, trading down about 7.1% with over 99.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.4% on volume of over 99.3 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Cadence Design Systems is lagging other components of the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 9.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FFLG

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