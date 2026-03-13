The TrueShares Active Yield ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 322,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of ERNZ were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ishares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading off about 0.5% with over 15.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, down about 0.1% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.7% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the TrueShares Active Yield ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERNZ

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