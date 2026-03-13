Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ishares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading off about 0.5% with over 15.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, down about 0.1% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.7% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the TrueShares Active Yield ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERNZ
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