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ERNZ

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERNZ

March 13, 2026 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 322,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of ERNZ were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ishares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading off about 0.5% with over 15.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, down about 0.1% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.7% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the TrueShares Active Yield ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERNZVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERNZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ERNZ
TLT
GOVT
ARES
SCCO

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