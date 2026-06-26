The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 631,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of EFAA were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 3% with over 19.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nebius Group, down about 7.2% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Spotify Technology is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFAA

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