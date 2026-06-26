Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 3% with over 19.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nebius Group, down about 7.2% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Spotify Technology is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFAA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.