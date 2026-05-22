The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 8.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.2 million. Shares of CGBL were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.6% with over 117.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.9% on volume of over 64.5 million shares. Darden Restaurants is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Cerebras Systems is lagging other components of the Capital Group Core Balanced ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CGBL

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