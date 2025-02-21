Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel (INTC), trading off about 1.1% with over 9.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX (CSX), off about 1.1% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Danaher (DHR) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is lagging other components of the BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF, trading lower by about 12.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BKDV
