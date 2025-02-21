Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BKDV

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of BKDV were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel (INTC), trading off about 1.1% with over 9.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX (CSX), off about 1.1% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Danaher (DHR) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is lagging other components of the BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF, trading lower by about 12.1%.

