In trading on Friday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Genius Sports Limited, up about 5.8% and shares of 2U, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF, off about 2.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Intel, lower by about 11.1%, and shares of KLAC, lower by about 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, FTXL

