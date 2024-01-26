News & Insights

Markets
GENI

Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, FTXL

January 26, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Genius Sports Limited, up about 5.8% and shares of 2U, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF, off about 2.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Intel, lower by about 11.1%, and shares of KLAC, lower by about 5.9% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, FTXL
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, FTXL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENI
TWOU
INTC
KLAC
FTXL
ARKW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.