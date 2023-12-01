In trading on Friday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uipath, up about 24.9% and shares of Unity Software, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Miniso Group Holding, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Iqiyi, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKK, MCHI

