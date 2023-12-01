News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: ARKK, MCHI

December 01, 2023 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uipath, up about 24.9% and shares of Unity Software, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Miniso Group Holding, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Iqiyi, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc.
Stocks mentioned

PATH
U
MNSO
IQ
MCHI
ARKK

